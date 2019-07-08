EPS for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Expected At $0.26; Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed By $19.37 Million Its Rent (RCII) Stake

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Rent (RCII) stake by 99.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 968,659 shares as Rent (RCII)’s stock rose 36.35%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,692 shares with $35,000 value, down from 970,351 last quarter. Rent now has $1.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 660,600 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 2,700.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. BEP’s profit would be $45.94 million giving it 34.53 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s analysts see 85.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 143,524 shares traded. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) has risen 1.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BEP News: 03/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT $0.62; 03/05/2018 Brookfield Renewable 1Q EPS 3c; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP BEP.N : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34.50; 03/05/2018 – Brookfield Renewable 1Q Rev $793M

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. It owns and operates 217 hydroelectric generating stations, 38 wind facilities, 4 biomass facilities, and 3 natural gas-fired plants with 10,731 megawatts of generating capacity in North America, Colombia, Brazil, and Europe. It has a 96.27 P/E ratio. The firm sells its generation output primarily to public power authorities, load-serving utilities, and industrial users.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp reported 160,000 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 148,700 shares. American Intl has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Hood River Cap Ltd Liability holds 802,484 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 122,928 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc has 0.14% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.62M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 666,260 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,432 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 38,057 shares. Glazer Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Optimum Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Signia Cap Lc, Washington-based fund reported 155,241 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Marshall Wace Llp increased Cargurus Inc stake by 148,894 shares to 155,958 valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hertz Global Hol stake by 757,632 shares and now owns 811,503 shares. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Rent-A-Center had 13 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Janney Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Loop Capital Markets. Stephens maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies.