EPS for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Expected At $0.84; Shorts at ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ROHCF) Lowered By 63.91%

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report $0.84 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 18.31% from last quarter's $0.71 EPS. BIP's profit would be $248.25M giving it 14.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.'s analysts see -1.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 48,986 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500.

ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF) had a decrease of 63.91% in short interest. ROHCF’s SI was 70,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 63.91% from 194,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 351 days are for ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF)’s short sellers to cover ROHCF’s short positions. It closed at $78.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company has market cap of $14.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Utilities segment operates a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal mined in the central Bowen Basin region of Queensland, Australia; approximately 11,200 kilometers of transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 2.8 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia. It has a 1510.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s Transport segment provides transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 kilometers of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 kilometers of rail in South America; approximately 3,600 kilometers of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 36 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe.

Among 4 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $5300 highest and $4600 lowest target. $50.63’s average target is 4.72% above currents $48.35 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 23 by Bank of America. The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 30 by Barclays Capital.