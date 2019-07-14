EPS for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Expected At $-0.27; Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut By $1.41 Million Its Mosaic Company (Put) (MOS) Position

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 985,891 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Mosaic Company (Put) (MOS) stake by 39.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 52,400 shares as Mosaic Company (Put) (MOS)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 80,400 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 132,800 last quarter. Mosaic Company (Put) now has $8.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. $138,990 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M. 3,490 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $24,915 were bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E. The insider Warren Denise Wilder bought 5,000 shares worth $33,809. The insider BAIER LUCINDA M bought $52,769. SEWARD JAMES R had bought 10,000 shares worth $71,386 on Tuesday, February 19. 733 shares valued at $4,995 were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita on Thursday, February 28. 5,000 shares were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S, worth $36,950 on Tuesday, February 19.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ?? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Connecticut-based Coliseum Cap Management Lc has invested 6.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 31,445 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt. Citigroup has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 20,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 26,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 4,180 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has invested 0.02% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Appleton Prns Ma holds 59,355 shares. Cna Financial Corp invested 0.16% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 270,288 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with "Buy" on Tuesday, March 5. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. JP Morgan has "Overweight" rating and $2700 target.

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) stake by 177,600 shares to 280,200 valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc. (Call) (NYSE:PEP) stake by 309,200 shares and now owns 381,900 shares. Cincinnati Finl Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CINF) was raised too.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.