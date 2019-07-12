EPS for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Expected At $-0.27; Expedia (EXPE)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 1.54 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Expedia Inc (EXPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 274 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 174 sold and reduced positions in Expedia Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 134.86 million shares, up from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Expedia Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 192 New Position: 82.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.72M for 23.75 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.92 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 46.11 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Par Capital Management Inc holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. for 7.96 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 2.87 million shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Js Capital Management Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 367,366 shares. The New York-based Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has invested 5.75% in the stock. Hhr Asset Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 488,688 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. Shares for $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19. BROMLEY MARCUS E bought 3,490 shares worth $24,915. Johnson-Mills Rita bought $4,995 worth of stock. The insider BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 10,000 shares worth $61,214. Warren Denise Wilder also bought $32,786 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares. Shares for $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S. SEWARD JAMES R had bought 10,000 shares worth $71,386 on Tuesday, February 19.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ?? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.