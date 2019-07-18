EPS for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Expected At $1.72; Tortoise Capital Advisors Boosted By $18.09 Million Its Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) stake by 20.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 695,712 shares as Nustar Energy L.P. (NS)’s stock rose 6.23%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.04 million shares with $108.52 million value, up from 3.34 million last quarter. Nustar Energy L.P. now has $3.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 95,623 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS)

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.72 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 7.53% from last quarter’s $1.86 EPS. BR’s profit would be $199.76M giving it 19.45 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 8.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 98,828 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fdx invested in 8,169 shares. Vision reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 47,793 shares. Interest Grp invested in 40,277 shares. Asset holds 0.16% or 85,824 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 81 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated. Moreover, Dana Inc has 0.5% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 103,306 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,250 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mngmt Associates reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial owns 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge Adds New Private Market Data to its Distribution Insight Platform for Institutional Asset Managers – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Amit Zavery Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Glenmede Company Na accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 217,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 308,647 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 26,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc owns 31,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.86% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Raymond James Financial Advsr has 101,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com has 7,159 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 85,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Boys Arnold & invested in 0.1% or 24,850 shares. Cushing Asset Management LP owns 0.89% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 975,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 12,412 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Lc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 302,885 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A High-Quality Baby Bond Yielding +9% – NuStar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) stake by 12,000 shares to 247,818 valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stake by 881,267 shares and now owns 6.16 million shares. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity. 4,080 NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares with value of $104,530 were sold by Perry Amy L..