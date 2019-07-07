EPS for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Expected At $0.47; Polaris Capital Management Has Lifted Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 20,200 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock declined 7.59%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 1.09M shares with $37.54 million value, up from 1.07M last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 273,683 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.84% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. BRX’s profit would be $140.04 million giving it 9.68 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s analysts see -2.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1.53 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 13,400 shares to 770,758 valued at $40.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 131,400 shares and now owns 10.21M shares. Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $48,345 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought 800 shares worth $30,000. 500 shares were bought by Bowen William I. Jr., worth $18,345 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 11,728 shares. Willis Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,172 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 13,437 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,092 shares. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.01% or 10,149 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 8,433 shares stake. Natixis owns 26,074 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Group Inc One Trading Lp invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Amer Group has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 31,736 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 320,636 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 124,708 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Comml Bank & owns 46 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 33,109 shares. 80,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. State Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.08% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 13,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 132,198 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 22,784 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 997 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 299,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 0.03% or 800,573 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 25,700 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 249,001 shares.

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust , is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. The Company's more than 500 retail centers comprise 84 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers. It has a 14.89 P/E ratio. Brixmor is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by prioritizing investments, cultivating relationships and capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing reinvestment opportunities.

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital.