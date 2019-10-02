EPS for Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Expected At $-0.65; Wilhelmina International (WHLM) SI Decreased By 35.48%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) had a decrease of 35.48% in short interest. WHLM’s SI was 2,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 35.48% from 3,100 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s short sellers to cover WHLM’s short positions. The SI to Wilhelmina International Inc’s float is 0.06%. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About shares traded. Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) has declined 11.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WHLM News: 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q EPS 4c; 06/04/2018 – “`Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 22/03/2018 – WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.03; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wilhelmina International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHLM); 25/04/2018 – Wilhelmina, Major Models Receive Letter Banning Models From Pier 59; 06/04/2018 – “‘Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 22/03/2018 Wilhelmina International 4Q Rev $17M; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q Rev $19.7M; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2017; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International 4Q EPS 3c

Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) to report $-0.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 27.45% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s analysts see 80.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 86,230 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – REDUCTION IN U.S. CHANNEL INVENTORY EXPECTED THIS SEASON IN ANTICIPATION OF BRAND CHANGES AT A MAJOR RETAILER; 10/04/2018 – Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Continues the Fight Against Essure as The FDA Orders New Safety Measures; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 08/05/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Launches Ad Campaign To Educate Consumers On Lawnmower Engine Innovations; 20/04/2018 – CPSC: Recall Involves 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton, Craftsman Branded Cleaners; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend And Approves $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN, UP FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Corporation Provides Innovative Solutions To Help Rental Customers Get The Job Done

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $29.69 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 49.57 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.67, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold Wilhelmina International, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 251,691 shares or 4.33% less from 263,088 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 26 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) for 16,398 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 1,649 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 13 shares. Blackrock accumulated 527 shares or 0% of the stock. Finance Mngmt Pro reported 71 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wynnefield Cap invested in 232,961 shares.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $219.77 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.