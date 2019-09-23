EPS for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) Expected At $0.27; Masco (MAS)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. BWB’s profit would be $7.78M giving it 11.24 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 649,312 shares traded or 578.05% up from the average. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Masco Corp (MAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 238 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 221 decreased and sold stakes in Masco Corp. The funds in our database now have: 247.71 million shares, down from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Masco Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 176 Increased: 159 New Position: 79.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $349.90 million. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, firms, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.53M shares traded or 17.40% up from the average. Masco Corporation (MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management L.L.C. holds 7.99% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation for 363,000 shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 73,675 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 48,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 3.05% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 843,786 shares.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.76 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

