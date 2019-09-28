EPS for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Expected At $0.66; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake

Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. BDGE’s profit would be $13.10M giving it 11.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 24.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 30,973 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,057 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 6,854 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 8,911 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $22.14B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79 million shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 260,713 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 9,200 shares. 28,305 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp. Jefferies Llc invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Street Corp holds 0.03% or 2.80 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated has 29,393 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 116,364 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,286 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 38,264 shares. Cls Investments Lc holds 0% or 619 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 1.11 million were accumulated by D E Shaw. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,661 shares.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $588.96 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold Bridge Bancorp, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp stated it has 20 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 114,478 shares. 79,754 were reported by Lord Abbett & Lc. Acadian Asset Ltd Company invested in 37,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Banc Funds Ltd reported 228,027 shares. Vanguard Group has 841,484 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 0% or 3,632 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 200 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 7,331 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Capital has 0.01% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 96,460 shares. King Luther Capital Management has 17,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 46,727 were accumulated by Saybrook Nc. Victory Capital has 59,000 shares.