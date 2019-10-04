EPS for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Expected At $0.36; Nabors Industries LTD. (NBR) Shorts Up By 4.8%

Nabors Industries LTD. (NYSE:NBR) had an increase of 4.8% in short interest. NBR’s SI was 44.98M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.8% from 42.92M shares previously. With 13.40 million avg volume, 3 days are for Nabors Industries LTD. (NYSE:NBR)’s short sellers to cover NBR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 13.07 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Commerce reported 70,919 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 404,503 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 45,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 42,344 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 160,938 shares. Bb&T Limited Com has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 18,621 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 15.22 million shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 64,155 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co owns 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has 88,849 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 96,871 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 52,677 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust owns 2.19M shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.9 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Among 4 analysts covering Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nabors Industries Ltd. has $500 highest and $2.2500 lowest target. $3.56’s average target is 119.75% above currents $1.62 stock price. Nabors Industries Ltd. had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of NBR in report on Wednesday, September 25 to “Sector Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of NBR in report on Tuesday, October 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0% or 55,182 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 30.61M shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 1,787 shares. Sei Co accumulated 11,544 shares. Covington Capital has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,191 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 2.55M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Covalent Prtn Lc holds 3.11% or 556,480 shares. Jane Street Llc stated it has 729,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 364,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc has 3.25M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 70,000 shares. Everence Capital stated it has 123,570 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $588.80 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.