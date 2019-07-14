EPS for BP p.l.c. (BP) Expected At $0.83; QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering QinetiQ Group PLC (LON:QQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QinetiQ Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was downgraded by Investec. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of QQ in report on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. See QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 345.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 270.00 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 270.00 New Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Investec Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Downgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

Analysts expect BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.35% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. BP’s profit would be $2.80 billion giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, BP p.l.c.’s analysts see 18.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GROWTH IN U.S. SHALE OUTPUT, OPEC’S ABILITY TO RAISE PRODUCTION WILL WEIGH ON PRICES; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SEES OIL DEMAND GROWTH PEAKING IN LATE 2030S; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO GILVARY SAYS OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND IS IN BALANCE; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Replacement Cost Profit $2.39B; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED-BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT – INTERFAX (ADDS; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TOGETHER PROJECTS WILL DEVELOP TOTAL OF ABOUT 3 TRLN CUBIC FEET OF DISCOVERED GAS RESOURCES WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 400 BLN RUPEES

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Another recent and important QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Should Investors Know About QinetiQ Group plc’s (LON:QQ.) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019.