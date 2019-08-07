EPS for Boxlight (BOXL) Expected At $-0.11; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Among 3 analysts covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Slate Office REIT had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by GMP Securities. BMO Capital Markets maintained Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Monday, March 4. See Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Boxlight Corporation’s analysts see -56.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 4,196 shares traded. Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has declined 25.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BOXL News: 14/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Acquisition of Cohuborate Ltd; 21/03/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ON MARCH 15, 2018, SHERI LOFGREN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY TENDERED HER RESIGNATION FROM SUCH POSITION – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Boxlight Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Boxlight and Globisens Release New Version of GlobiLab Analytical Software for the Labdisc; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES TO CREATE INTERACTIVE EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES; 19/03/2018 Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of Boxlight Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch Interactives; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch lnteractives; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES; 27/03/2018 – Boxlight Nominated for a Gwinnett Chamber IMPACT Regional Business Award

Slate Office REIT, a diversified commercial real estate investment trust, focused on the ownership and acquisition of industrial, office, and retail real estate primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $408.43 million. As of March 8, 2013, the firm portfolio consists of approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. It has 18 properties in Manitoba; 4 properties in Alberta; 2 properties in Saskatchewan; 2 properties in Ontario; and 1 property in the Northwest Territories.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 76,543 shares traded. Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.94 million. The firm designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

