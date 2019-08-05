EPS for Boxlight (BOXL) Expected At $-0.11; Last Week SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Coverage

Analysts expect Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Boxlight Corporation’s analysts see -56.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.0775 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5125. About 5,366 shares traded. Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has declined 25.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BOXL News: 21/03/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ON MARCH 15, 2018, AT A MEETING OF BOARD, BOARD APPOINTED TAKESHA BROWN TO SERVE AS NEW CFO OF COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Boxlight Expands Scope of Front-of-Classroom Collaborative Learning with New MimioSpace System; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES TO CREATE INTERACTIVE EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – Boxlight Nominated for a Gwinnett Chamber IMPACT Regional Business Award; 29/03/2018 – Boxlight and Globisens Release New Version of GlobiLab Analytical Software for the Labdisc; 15/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.20; 01/05/2018 – Boxlight Expands Interactive Touch Options with New MimioFrame Touch Board Kit and ProColor 490 Touch Table; 14/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Acquisition of Cohuborate Ltd; 21/03/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ON MARCH 15, 2018, SHERI LOFGREN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY TENDERED HER RESIGNATION FROM SUCH POSITION – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch Interactives

Among 2 analysts covering SSP Group Plc (LON:SSPG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SSP Group Plc had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Sell" rating on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the stock with "Neutral" rating in Wednesday, May 22 report.

The stock decreased 2.11% or GBX 15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 695. About 403,539 shares traded. SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. The company has market cap of 3.09 billion GBP. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It has a 26.73 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.60 million. The firm designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

