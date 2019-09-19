EPS for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Expected At $0.87; Wexford Capital LP Has Upped Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake

Wexford Capital Lp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 39.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 128,802 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 458,135 shares with $4.60 million value, up from 329,333 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 1.60 million shares traded or 48.77% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $0.87 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. BWA’s profit would be $179.67M giving it 10.80 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, BorgWarner Inc.’s analysts see -13.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 2.28 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 61,850 shares to 4,550 valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 2.18 million shares and now owns 419,301 shares. Fox Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 18.71% above currents $37.57 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, September 12 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 28.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 420,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 52,616 shares in its portfolio. 36,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 15,532 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 30,718 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 83,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Ser invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 291,751 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 10,340 shares. Community Lc invested in 0.09% or 5,921 shares. Parametric Limited Co has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Deprince Race And Zollo owns 50,798 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).