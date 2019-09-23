EPS for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Expected At $0.20; Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 12.10% above currents $33.72 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3400 target in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 9 by Stephens. See Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Upgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $32 Maintain

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. BOOT’s profit would be $5.69 million giving it 45.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 859,462 shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 47,059 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 320,568 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 11,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 30,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 65,447 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,000 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 31,897 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 26,412 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 100,793 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 29,367 shares. Century Cos reported 223,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boot Barn announces small deal in Iowa – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boot Barn: Another Doubling Is Possible – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NACD Pacific Southwest Chapter Announces Board Appointments and Upcoming 2019 Corporate Directors Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fair Closes $100M Debt Facility and Equity Investment from Ally – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.