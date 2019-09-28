EPS for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Expected At $0.20; Allstate Decreased By $1.73 Million Its Nucor (NUE) Holding

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. BOOT’s profit would be $5.70 million giving it 43.43 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 479,658 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Allstate Corp decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 58.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 31,412 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Allstate Corp holds 22,686 shares with $1.25M value, down from 54,098 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $15.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.74M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 12.64% above currents $50.01 stock price. Nucor had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Monday, June 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report.

Allstate Corp increased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 9,668 shares to 43,633 valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 120,726 shares and now owns 367,720 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,584 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens & Northern has invested 0.66% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 12,290 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hgk Asset Management owns 103,713 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 282 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,275 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 3,448 shares. 409,259 were accumulated by First Trust Ltd Partnership. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bessemer has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

