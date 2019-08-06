EPS for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Expected At $1.62; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.62 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 37.29% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. BCEI’s profit would be $33.41M giving it 3.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -576.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 236,765 shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 42.59% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 14/05/2018 – Don’t Count on This Earnings Bonanza Lasting; 17/05/2018 – THE MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND – PREVIOUSLY REPORTED AN 8.9 PCT STAKE IN BONANZA CREEK ENERGY AS OF NOV 27, 2017 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy Appoints New Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Names New CEO After 10-Month Search; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 3.2% Position in Bonanza Creek; 07/03/2018 – Dubai’s Emirates Airline to Join Gulf Debt Bonanza With Sukuk; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $280 MLN- $320 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 10/05/2018 – Shareholders Want a Taste of Oil Earnings Bonanza: Markets Live

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 67 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 49 reduced and sold equity positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 32.26 million shares, down from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $423.22 million. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 2.87 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $526.69 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 63,829 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,288 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

