EPS for Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Expected At $0.55; Shotspotter (SSTI) Shorts Lowered By 2.53%

Analysts expect Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 57.36% from last quarter’s $1.29 EPS. BCC’s profit would be $21.43 million giving it 11.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Boise Cascade Company’s analysts see 89.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 78,546 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 36.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 15/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO BCC.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 08/03/2018 U.K. TRADE SECRETARY LIAM FOX SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees Seasonally Stronger Sales Volumes in 2Q, 3Q; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – BCC’s Thiru Sees U.K. Economy Locked Into Low-Growth Path (Video); 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) had a decrease of 2.53% in short interest. SSTI’s SI was 1.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.53% from 1.42 million shares previously. With 114,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s short sellers to cover SSTI’s short positions. The SI to Shotspotter Inc’s float is 20.95%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 27,417 shares traded. ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has risen 60.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTI News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: ShotSpotter Raises FY View To Rev $33M-$34M; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ ShotSpotter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTI); 14/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – SHOTSPOTTER INC SSTI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $33 MLN TO $34 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Cat Rock Capital Management Buys 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc; 18/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.7% Position in ShotSpotter Inc

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,932 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $80,932 was made by MATULA KRISTOPHER J on Thursday, May 30.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1000.00 million. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segment's products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Boise Cascade Company shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% stake. Voloridge Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc reported 97,061 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 9,399 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 9,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.19% stake. Blackrock reported 6.24 million shares. 292,403 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Northern holds 0.01% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) or 838,492 shares. 291,400 were reported by Lsv Asset. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 28,534 shares. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.08% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 38,612 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.08% or 677,830 shares.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. The company has market cap of $445.99 million. The Company’s solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves public safety clients and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams.

