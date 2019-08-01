EPS for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) Expected At $0.50; Kona Grill (KONA) Shorts Raised By 0.9%

Kona Grill Inc (OTCMKTS:KONA) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. KONA’s SI was 954,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 945,500 shares previously. With 42,200 avg volume, 23 days are for Kona Grill Inc (OTCMKTS:KONA)’s short sellers to cover KONA’s short positions. The SI to Kona Grill Inc’s float is 16.38%. The stock decreased 45.65% or $0.0798 during the last trading session, reaching $0.095. About 1.25 million shares traded or 109.71% up from the average. Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KONA News: 22/03/2018 – Kona Grill 4Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 15/03/2018 KONA GRILL INC – 4TH AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS AVAILABLE CREDIT ON REVOLVER WAS REDUCED TO $25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – KONA GRILL INC – ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – NANYAN ZHENG REPORTS 19.9 PCT STAKE IN KONA GRILL INC AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Hyundai Celebrates Stories of Purposeful Living in ‘The Kona Way’ Content Series; 22/03/2018 – Kona Grill 4Q Loss $12.4M; 15/03/2018 – KONA GRILL INC – MATURITY DATE WAS AMENDED FROM OCTOBER 12, 2019 TO JANUARY 13, 2020 WITH NO OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 17/05/2018 – UNITED HAS TRAVEL WAIVERS FOR KONA, HILO FLIGHTS DUE TO VOLCANO; 17/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR FLIGHTS TO HILO, KONA OPERATING NORMALLY:SPOKESMAN

Analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 21.88% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. BMCH’s profit would be $33.26M giving it 10.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 47.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 371,109 shares traded. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) has declined 2.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BMCH News: 15/05/2018 RAGING CAPITAL ADDED QCOM, BPOP, JELD, YY, BMCH IN 1Q: 13F

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions well-known provider in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The Company’s primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The firm also sells other building services and products that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services.

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. The company has market cap of $1.26 million. As of August 15, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 1 franchise restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold Kona Grill, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 1.54 million shares or 1.41% less from 1.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 15 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 0% or 858,459 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 32,600 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). 154,640 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA) for 44,529 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr has invested 0% in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 52,010 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 68 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 10,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested in 0% or 13,500 shares.