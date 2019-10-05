EPS for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Expected At $0.11; Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1750 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1598.14’s average target is 1.66% above currents GBX 1572 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 32 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Berenberg. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Tuesday, May 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 1628 target. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) latest ratings:

30/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1581.00 New Target: GBX 1487.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1514.00 New Target: GBX 1556.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. BRG’s profit would be $2.45M giving it 26.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 75,423 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has risen 30.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:BRG) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s (NYSEMKT:BRG) Share Price Gain of 29% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring a diversified portfolio of Class A institutional-quality apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The company has market cap of $261.10 million. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship transactions and, at the asset level, through improvements to activities and properties. It currently has negative earnings. BRG generally invests with strategic regional partners, including some of the best-regarded private owner-operators in the United States, making it possible to operate as a local sharpshooter in each of its markets while enhancing off-market sourcing capabilities.

The stock increased 0.58% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1572. About 492,390 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paul Lawrence Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Hiscox Ltd’s (LON:HSX) 5.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Codexis Inc (CDXS) President and CEO John J Nicols Bought $133,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel Corp (QDEL) President & CEO Douglas C Bryant Sold $4.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.