EPS for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) Expected At $-0.02; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Eagle Materials (EXP) Position

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 12,376 shares as Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 83,158 shares with $7.71M value, down from 95,534 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc. now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 277,851 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

Analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 27,193 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Headwinds Hampered Eagle Materials’ Results – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.50 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 56,811 shares stake. Northern invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 5,300 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Llc reported 175,889 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Commerce Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 194,199 shares. First Dallas holds 2.09% or 25,736 shares. Fil has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 86,914 shares. Westwood Group reported 0.33% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares. 44,805 were accumulated by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 146,585 shares. Laurion Management Lp invested in 11,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Eagle Materials has $9700 highest and $8500 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 4.46% above currents $87.43 stock price. Eagle Materials had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of EXP in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 89,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 26,540 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 213,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,076 shares. 39,900 were reported by Terril Brothers Inc. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Zazove Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo Mn owns 1,801 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Moreover, Essex Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 10,000 shares. 72,837 are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Lc reported 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 2.14M shares. 933,241 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Com.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.12 million. The Company’s Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its clients to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states.