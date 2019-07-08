EPS for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) Expected At $0.24; Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Murphy Usa (MUSA) Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) stake by 17.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 113,210 shares as Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA)’s stock rose 11.86%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 522,642 shares with $44.75M value, down from 635,852 last quarter. Murphy Usa Inc. now has $2.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 68,844 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B

Analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) to report $0.24 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. BCRH’s profit would be $2.10 million giving it 6.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 8,419 shares traded. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 36.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. The company has market cap of $56.02 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 2.30% less from 3.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 10,885 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 131,585 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 194,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd accumulated 225,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). 900,535 were reported by Donald Smith And. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 218,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Lc has 0.03% invested in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Baillie Gifford And holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) for 629,438 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 4,761 shares. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Fca Corporation Tx reported 14,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) for 35,167 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) for 18,234 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) stake by 8,702 shares to 579,920 valued at $48.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 33,537 shares and now owns 59,229 shares. Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 75 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 206,108 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 57,137 shares. Blackrock reported 3.57M shares. 28,166 are held by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.04% or 799,624 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 10,725 shares. 8,593 were accumulated by Fruth Inv. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,879 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 7,518 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Stifel Finance accumulated 2,463 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation invested in 12,799 shares.