EPS for Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) Expected At $-0.31; Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Shorts Up By 19.07%

Analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $-0.31 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 82.35% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Blucora, Inc.’s analysts see -139.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 142,678 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Rev $151.8M-$155.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) had an increase of 19.07% in short interest. ROIC’s SI was 7.55M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 19.07% from 6.34M shares previously. With 832,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s short sellers to cover ROIC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 535,316 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 45.77 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

More recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ulta Beauty And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Par Technology: Turnaround In Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.