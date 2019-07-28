EPS for Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Expected At $0.35; Shorts at GECINA ACT NOM FRANCE (GECFF) Lowered By 65.75%

Analysts expect Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. BLMN’s profit would be $32.09 million giving it 12.72 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Bloomin' Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 1.24 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES

GECINA ACT NOM FRANCE (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had a decrease of 65.75% in short interest. GECFF’s SI was 2,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 65.75% from 7,300 shares previously. It closed at $146 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba??s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming??s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Among 4 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Bloomin' Brands, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 437,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 0.26% or 70,928 shares. Pnc Group holds 0% or 4,200 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,453 shares. First Trust Lp invested in 29,188 shares. Bank Of America De owns 860,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Group holds 52,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited stated it has 704 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.04% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 200,000 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 87,293 shares. D E Shaw And reported 2.65M shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,451 shares.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq" published on July 16, 2019

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.5 billion euros at end-August 2017, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region. The company has market cap of $10.83 billion. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division made up primarily of residential assets and student residences. It currently has negative earnings. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.