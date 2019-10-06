EPS for Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Expected At $0.11; Greenbrier Companies (the (GBX) Shorts Decreased By 14.73%

Analysts expect Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BLMN’s profit would be $9.38 million giving it 42.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Bloomin' Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -69.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 656,328 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands

Greenbrier Companies Inc (the (NYSE:GBX) had a decrease of 14.73% in short interest. GBX’s SI was 2.01M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 14.73% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 601,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Greenbrier Companies Inc (the (NYSE:GBX)’s short sellers to cover GBX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 231,826 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Charles Schwab accumulated 0.01% or 420,739 shares. Prudential reported 59,056 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 10,288 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 52,560 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt invested in 37,900 shares. 1.22 million were reported by National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. State Street Corp reported 1.02 million shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 18,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 57,034 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 4.78M shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1,540 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 26,775 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 49,447 shares.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $904.99 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba??s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming??s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.