EPS for Bloom Energy (BE) Expected At $-0.41; Gamestop (GME) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gamestop Corp (GME) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 112 funds increased and opened new positions, while 98 cut down and sold their holdings in Gamestop Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 121.60 million shares, up from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gamestop Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 44 Increased: 71 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) to report $-0.41 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 60.95% from last quarter’s $-1.05 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Bloom Energy Corporation’s analysts see -30.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.065. About 441,950 shares traded. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock has $1800 highest and $400 lowest target. $11.20’s average target is 265.42% above currents $3.065 stock price. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BE in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. The company has market cap of $356.59 million. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006.

Permit Capital Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. for 1.25 million shares. 3G Capital Partners Lp owns 2.55 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 1.67% invested in the company for 2.45 million shares. The Colorado-based Paradice Investment Management Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Aristeia Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.95 million shares.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $479.88 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 1.56M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (GME) has declined 72.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500.