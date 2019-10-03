EPS for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Expected At $0.60; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.07’s average target is 7.43% above currents $48.47 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. See Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. BXMT’s profit would be $80.58M giving it 14.87 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 762,554 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $213.56 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 23.52 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.