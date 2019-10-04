EPS for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Expected At $0.60; Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed By $773.67 Million Its National (NNN) Holding

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased National (NNN) stake by 37.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 14,600 shares as National (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 24,400 shares with $1.29B value, down from 39,000 last quarter. National now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 845,404 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc

Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. BXMT’s profit would be $80.57M giving it 14.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 503,547 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is -0.89% below currents $57.01 stock price. National Retail Properties had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,830 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 900,937 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.04% or 212,368 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 28,667 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.18% or 421,851 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 10,988 shares. Paragon Ltd Liability accumulated 2,640 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Honeywell Interest, New Jersey-based fund reported 37,361 shares. 10 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Putnam Invs Llc reported 9,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 34,481 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 620 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 600 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Mid Amer (NYSE:MAA) stake by 28,600 shares to 91,700 valued at $10.80 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Venator stake by 132,095 shares and now owns 750,000 shares. Healthca (NYSE:HTA) was raised too.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget National Retail Properties: Realty Income Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail -1.3% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Retail to redeem series E preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests In Its 5.700% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $118.43 million for 20.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Blackstone to buy 65 pct of Great Wolf Resorts – PE Hub” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP, Adding to Firm’s Leading Global Portfolio – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 21,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. St Johns Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Cap Mngmt holds 0.13% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il reported 6,129 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 0% or 220 shares. Invesco owns 1.50 million shares. First Manhattan reported 950 shares. Jag has 33,859 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 230,400 shares. 5.51M are owned by Blackstone Gru Inc. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.06M shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P reported 0.1% stake. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,000 shares.