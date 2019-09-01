EPS for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN) Expected At $-0.05; Intrepid Potash (IPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Analysts expect Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to report $-0.05 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Blackline Safety Corp.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 354,750 shares traded or 1763.48% up from the average. Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 57 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 44 sold and trimmed stakes in Intrepid Potash Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intrepid Potash Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets services and products for employee safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $284.71 million. It offers Loner M6, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; Loner M6i, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor hazardous locations covered by 3G wireless; Loner 900, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations in remote and hazardous environments; Loner Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application; Loner Duo, a Bluetooth accessory; Blackline Location Beacon, an indoor/outdoor location technology; Blackline Live, a cloud-hosted, live safety monitoring portal for safety alert management; and Blackline monitoring, a 24/7/365 live monitoring service offered by Blackline or approved partner. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides portable tracking solutions for package tracking, loss prevention, surveillance, asset security, and vehicle tracking applications.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $375.95 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 17.47 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

