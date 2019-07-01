EPS for BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Expected At $-0.09; Cannell Capital Has Increased Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake

Cannell Capital Llc increased Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) stake by 12.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 312,986 shares as Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)’s stock rose 16.23%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.73M shares with $9.00M value, up from 2.41M last quarter. Lee Enterprises Inc now has $130.17 million valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.255. About 112,249 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, BlackLine, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 168,703 shares traded. BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has risen 20.20% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BL News: 29/03/2018 – BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 18/04/2018 – Blackline Safety partners with Bravo Target Safety for turnarounds; 29/03/2018 – Blackline Safety posts record first quarter revenue; 03/05/2018 – BLACKLINE INC BL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $222 MLN TO $225 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Continuous Accounting, lntercompany Account Reconciliation And Automation Key Topics At lnTheBlack APAC 2018; 18/05/2018 – Blackline Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Blackline Safety named Manufacturer of the Year at the Oil & Gas Awards; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 24/04/2018 – BlackLine COO To Speak At SuiteWorld18; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Telaria Inc stake by 584,672 shares to 1.80 million valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innovative Indl Pptys Inc stake by 11,633 shares and now owns 101,803 shares. Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lee Enterprises Announces Board and Corporate Governance Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Toledoblade.com published: “CEO, Sylvania Northview grad rings NYSE bell as apparel company is listed – Toledo Blade” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Lee and Wrangler Spinoff Kontoor Brands Drops on Underperform Rating – TheStreet.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, BL – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.93, Is It Time To Put BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy BlackLine At $40, Earn 7% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Closes Above 26K on 6th Straight Day of Gains – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss BlackLine’s (NASDAQ:BL) 20% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s solutions enables its clients to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow.