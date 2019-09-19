EPS for BlackBerry Limited (BB) Expected At $-0.04; Techtarget (TTGT) Has 1.72 Sentiment

Techtarget Inc (TTGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 74 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 43 cut down and sold positions in Techtarget Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 19.27 million shares, up from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Techtarget Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 46 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 27.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, BlackBerry Limited’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 3.25 million shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 24.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY SECURING IOT DEVICES IN LICENSING PACT WITH PUNKT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE REJECTS BLACKBERRY BB.TO REQUEST TO DISMISS AMENDED LAWSUIT OVER STATEMENTS RELATED TO BLACKBERRY 10 — COURT RULING; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry Launching Features to Provide Secure Desktop Experience on Mobile Devices; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-BlackBerry accuses Snap of using patented messaging technology- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – BlackBerry CEO Says Self-Driving Cars Will Reduce Accidents (Video); 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 28/03/2018 – BlackBerry 4Q Software and Services Rev $212; 31/05/2018 – BlackBerry Announces New Security Credential Management System; 15/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD – WILL BE NO CHANGE TO CHEN’S BASE SALARY, SHORT-TERM CASH INCENTIVE, OR BENEFITS; 25/05/2018 – Blackberry and blueberry American-style cobbler

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 50.13 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

Among 2 analysts covering BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackBerry has $10 highest and $900 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 26.33% above currents $7.52 stock price. BlackBerry had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27 with “Hold”.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 77,780 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology services and products; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $678.36 million. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. It has a 51.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.39 million for 38.67 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.