EPS for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Expected At $0.28; Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lifted By $365,600 Its Uranium Energy (UEC) Stake

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) stake by 38.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Edge Capital Lp acquired 365,600 shares as Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Falcon Edge Capital Lp holds 1.32 million shares with $1.85M value, up from 951,900 last quarter. Uranium Energy Corp now has $238.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 1.85 million shares traded or 68.63% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 64.71% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. BSM’s profit would be $57.61 million giving it 13.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s analysts see 1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 54,727 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 5.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D; 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS $0.23 PER COMMON UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $40,787 activity. 9,500 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares with value of $12,687 were bought by MELBYE SCOTT. Adnani Amir also bought $14,070 worth of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Progeny 3 accumulated 154,930 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Brookstone Management holds 11,501 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 95,869 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 134,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated reported 827,300 shares stake. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 155,901 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc invested in 15,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability owns 1.99M shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc reported 18,000 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,500 are owned by Lpl Limited Company. Jane Street Group Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 18,032 shares.

