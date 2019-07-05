EPS for Black Hills (BKH) Expected At $0.46; KALMIN (KLMN) Shorts Increased By 2750%

Analysts expect Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. BKH’s profit would be $27.64 million giving it 43.20 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Black Hills Corporation’s analysts see -73.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 81,818 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 30.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Black Hills; 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Black Hills Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKH); 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $3.30 TO $3.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

KALMIN CORP (OTCMKTS:KLMN) had an increase of 2750% in short interest. KLMN’s SI was 17,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2750% from 600 shares previously. With 160,300 avg volume, 0 days are for KALMIN CORP (OTCMKTS:KLMN)’s short sellers to cover KLMN’s short positions. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.15. About 721 shares traded. Kalmin Corp. (OTCMKTS:KLMN) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 23. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Black Hills Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 70,299 shares. Invesco owns 605,184 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Bath Savings Trust owns 3,600 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 621,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund L P has 0.03% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Clearbridge Lc invested in 340,858 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.27% or 403,533 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,120 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Eqis Mngmt stated it has 4,214 shares. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank Corp has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Victory Cap Management has 884,950 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 4,460 are held by Suntrust Banks.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity. The insider EMERY DAVID R sold 2,143 shares worth $150,317.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The company??s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric clients in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.