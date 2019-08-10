EPS for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Expected At $0.38; Danaos (DAC) SI Decreased By 88.46%

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) had a decrease of 88.46% in short interest. DAC’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 88.46% from 2,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 4,949 shares traded. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 280.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BJ’s profit would be $52.93M giving it 15.27 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 46.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.40M shares traded. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Danaos Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Danaos Corporation Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Danaos Corporation Regains Full Compliance with NYSE Minimum Average Share Price Listing Standard – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $109.15 million. The firm offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. It has a 20.59 P/E ratio. The firm also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

More notable recent BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BJ) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BJ’s Wholesale Club to Hold Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BJ’s Brings a Fresh Approach to the Wholesale Club Experience as It Enters the Detroit Market – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:BJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BJ’s Wholesale Club has $32 highest and $27 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 27.10% above currents $23.21 stock price. BJ’s Wholesale Club had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.