EPS for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Expected At $0.73; Ares Capital (ARCC) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.59% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. BJRI’s profit would be $15.14M giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, BJ's Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see 17.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 551,455 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 27/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Offers Gas for a Penny a Gallon; 16/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Rolls Out Mobile Deli Ordering in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Files for IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Nishad Chande to Board; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Nichols Resignation Effective June 5; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. JMP Securities maintained Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) rating on Wednesday, February 13. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $19.5 target. See Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Initiate

13/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $19 New Target: $19.5 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BJRI in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Maxim Group maintained the shares of BJRI in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BJ's Restaurants, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Hl Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 9,127 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.01% or 11,214 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 32,062 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Co has invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 32,009 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) or 55,457 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 10,440 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,533 shares. Assetmark holds 16 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) or 574,940 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 14,659 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 16,325 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 54,966 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $870.42 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 18.63 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Mgmt Communications holds 1.21% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 10,283 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 47,975 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc reported 12,835 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 8,000 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 7,915 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 20,097 shares. Invest Llc holds 0.04% or 37,495 shares. Barrett Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Duncker Streett Communications Inc holds 0.31% or 78,650 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj accumulated 219,745 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,574 shares. Peoples Financial Services owns 682 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.