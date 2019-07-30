EPS for Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Expected At $0.59; CASCADIA INVESTMENTS NEW (CDIV) Shorts Lowered By 0.43%

Analysts expect Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 5,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. BITA’s profit would be $41.38 million giving it 4.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s analysts see 136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 126,418 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

CASCADIA INVESTMENTS INC NEW (OTCMKTS:CDIV) had a decrease of 0.43% in short interest. CDIV’s SI was 767,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.43% from 770,800 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1279 days are for CASCADIA INVESTMENTS INC NEW (OTCMKTS:CDIV)’s short sellers to cover CDIV’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cascadia Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $75. It focuses on acquiring and renovating under-valued properties for lease and resale, as well as purchasing undeveloped real estate for the purpose of residential development and sale. It currently has negative earnings. Cascadia Investments, Inc. was formerly known as Freshstart Properties, Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America.

