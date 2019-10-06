EPS for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) Expected At $0.14; Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake By $1.59 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 52.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 240,400 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 505,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $264.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 42.85M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Analysts expect Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to report $0.14 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. T_BDT’s profit would be $5.95 million giving it 10.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Bird Construction Inc.’s analysts see 600.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 55,225 shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sfmg Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 132,125 shares. 2.27 million were accumulated by Mariner Limited Com. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 2.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cumberland Advisors Inc holds 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 74,200 shares. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 11,856 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability has 16,679 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.17% stake. Carret Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 887,842 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 0.05% or 29,222 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 346,200 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Stearns Fincl Gru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,687 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.70’s average target is 11.74% above currents $28.37 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Friday, September 6. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 4. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18.

Salzhauer Michael increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 38,714 shares to 129,514 valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 6,589 shares and now owns 19,589 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

