EPS for BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Expected At $0.51; Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (HPT) Shorts Raised By 10.36%

Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (NASDAQ:HPT) had an increase of 10.36% in short interest. HPT's SI was 5.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts expect BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 29. BEAT's profit would be $17.29 million giving it 19.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers.

Among 2 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry has $8700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 73.82% above currents $40.56 stock price. BioTelemetry had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, July 31.