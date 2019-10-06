EPS for BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Expected At $0.51; E.L.F. Beauty (ELF) Sellers Increased By 0.54% Their Shorts

E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) had an increase of 0.54% in short interest. ELF’s SI was 3.91M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.54% from 3.89M shares previously. With 790,600 avg volume, 5 days are for E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s short sellers to cover ELF’s short positions. The SI to E.L.F. Beauty Inc’s float is 15.42%. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 393,444 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Analysts expect BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.77% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. BEAT’s profit would be $16.79 million giving it 19.42 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 140,084 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. It has a 30.81 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BioTelemetry, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 546,496 were accumulated by Millennium. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 121,950 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 13,855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Sunbelt Inc has invested 0.15% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 7,415 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. Glenmede Na accumulated 346 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.07M shares. Federated Pa holds 1,183 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,150 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 25,233 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 17,424 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,311 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 26,366 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry has $8700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 77.94% above currents $39.62 stock price. BioTelemetry had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, July 31.

