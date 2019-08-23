EPS for BioSyent Inc. (RX) Expected At $0.11; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (LON:SPX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC has GBX 10510 highest and GBX 6800 lowest target. GBX 8165’s average target is 2.23% above currents GBX 7987.05 stock price. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 15. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of SPX in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Add” rating. UBS maintained the shares of SPX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 7700 target in Thursday, July 4 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 12. See Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 9000.00 New Target: GBX 8370.00 Unchanged

15/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 10510.00 New Target: GBX 9680.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 7500.00 New Target: GBX 7200.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 9000.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7700.00 New Target: GBX 8400.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8525.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 7500.00 Maintain

Analysts expect BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. V_RX’s profit would be $1.52M giving it 15.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, BioSyent Inc.’s analysts see 57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 2,207 shares traded. BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BioSyent Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $92.01 million. The Company’s products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of papillary non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It has a 17.53 P/E ratio. The company's products also comprise Cathejell Jelly 2% indicated for surface anesthesia and lubrication for various procedures, including male and female cystoscopies, catheterizations, and other endourethral operations; and endoscopies, proctoscopies, rectoscopies, and tracheal intubations, as well as used for the symptomatic treatment of pain in connection with cystitis and urethritis.

The stock increased 0.85% or GBX 67.05 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7987.05. About 10,527 shares traded. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. The company has market cap of 5.88 billion GBP. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services. It has a 26.68 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, makes, and sells peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for biotechnology, food and beverage, chemical process, mining, and environmental sectors, including peristaltic tube pumps, precision tubing products, aseptic filling and capping systems, heavy-duty hose pumps, sinusoidal pumps, pump heads and panel-mount drives, single-use tubing connector systems, valves and magnetic mixers, sanitary gaskets, and silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses, as well as PTFE-lined flexible hoses.

