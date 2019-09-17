EPS for Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Expected At $-0.08; 3 Analysts Bullish Exelon (EXC)

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report $-0.08 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Biomerica, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 12,711 shares traded. Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has declined 7.84% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRA News: 19/04/2018 – Biomerica adds Harry Leider, MD, MBA to Strategic Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – BIOMERICA SAYS APPOINTED DNA BIOPHARMA (DNA) AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR EZ DETECT PRODUCT IN MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Review Committee Meets on OncBioMune’s Phase 2 Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial; 08/03/2018 – Biomerica: Mexico’s COFEPRIS Approved EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test; 08/03/2018 – MEXICO’S COFEPRIS (MEXICO’S EQUIVALENT OF THE FDA) APPROVES BIOMERICA COLORECTAL SCREENING TEST TO HELP IDENTIFY THE EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF COLORECTAL CANCER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Biomerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRA); 17/04/2018 – CBT Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Demonstrating Anti-Tumor Activity of Its Multi-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, CBT-102, at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 BIOMERICA SAYS MEXICO’S COFEPRIS’ APPROVAL OF EZ DETECT COLORECTAL SCREENING TEST – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Completes $50M Series B Financing

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 11.23% above currents $47.38 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Friday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. See Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Upgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Upgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $49.5000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43 New Target: $47 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold Biomerica, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 120,162 shares or 4.01% less from 125,183 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,112 were accumulated by Blackrock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 4,361 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt owns 40,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 2,200 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Bard Assoc reported 10,000 shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). Vanguard Group holds 16,641 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 6,500 shares.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.75 million. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests.

More notable recent Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biomerica Announces Fiscal Year End 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Republic of Colombia’s food and drug regulatory agency grants clearance for Biomerica’s colorectal cancer screening test to be sold in Colombia – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AAC, PRTK, QHC, CYH – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.03 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 3.66 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold Exelon Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Strategies stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 417,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.17% or 1.35M shares. Moreover, Bessemer Lc has 1.18% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 58,896 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 480,627 shares. Northpointe Capital Lc reported 1.47% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Shelton Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 19,339 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 765 shares. 2,000 are held by Arrow Fincl. Cibc Bancorp Usa stated it has 7,398 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 20,235 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc accumulated 114,142 shares. Bollard Group Inc Llc invested in 0.05% or 33,300 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,465 shares. Carlson Cap L P has invested 0.52% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).