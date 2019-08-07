EPS for BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) Expected At $-0.18; SEIKO EPSON SUWA ORDINARY SHARES J (SEKEF) Shorts Up By 6.21%

SEIKO EPSON CORP SUWA ORDINARY SHARES J (OTCMKTS:SEKEF) had an increase of 6.21% in short interest. SEKEF’s SI was 1.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.21% from 1.74 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18459 days are for SEIKO EPSON CORP SUWA ORDINARY SHARES J (OTCMKTS:SEKEF)’s short sellers to cover SEKEF’s short positions. It closed at $14.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, BIOLASE, Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.545. About 5,312 shares traded. BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) has risen 19.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOL News: 11/04/2018 – BIOLASE Board Of Directors Asks Chairman Jonathan T. Lord, M.D. To Take On Expanded Leadership Role And Explore Strategic Options; 09/05/2018 – BIOLASE and Los Angeles Chargers Partner to Bring Advanced Dental Care to Children in Underserved Communities in Southern California; 02/05/2018 – Biolase 1Q Loss $5.02M; 30/05/2018 – BIOLASE Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 14/03/2018 – Biolase 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 11/04/2018 – Biolase Alternatives Could Include Commercial Agreement With Another Company, a Merger or Other Business Combination; 09/05/2018 – BIOLASE and Los Angeles Chargers Partner to Bring Advanced Dental Care to Children in Underserved Communities in Southern Calif; 02/05/2018 – Biolase 1Q Rev $10M; 04/04/2018 – BIOLASE Names Garrett Sato to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BIOLASE Board Of Directors Asks Chairman Jonathan T. Lord, M.D. To Take On Expanded Leadership Role And Explore Strategic Optio

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, makes, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $32.90 million. The firm offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

