EPS for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Expected At $-1.84; Shorts at TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (TSPG) Raised By 561.11%

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:TSPG) had an increase of 561.11% in short interest. TSPG’s SI was 11,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 561.11% from 1,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0007. About 189,000 shares traded. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report $-1.84 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 82.18% from last quarter’s $-1.01 EPS. After having $-1.41 EPS previously, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s analysts see 30.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 407,764 shares traded. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has risen 115.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BHVN News: 30/04/2018 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Closes Above 200-D-MA; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 26/03/2018 – BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS IN TERMS OF COMPARISON OF RIMEGEPANT WITH ALLERGAN’S UBROGEPANT, THE SAFETY PROFILE THUS FAR FAVOURS RIMEGEPANT – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Biohaven Initiates Expanded Access Program for Sublingual BHV-0223 ZYDIS® Orally Dissolving Tablets for Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS); 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biohaven migraine pill achieves main goals of two late-stage clinical trials; 14/03/2018 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Closes Below 200-Day MA; 06/03/2018 – Biohaven Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis ODT in the Acute Treatment of Migraine; 07/03/2018 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Closes Below 50-Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Presenting at Conference Apr 23; 09/05/2018 – BIOHAVEN INITIATES EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM FOR SUBLINGUAL BHV-0223 ZYDIS ORALLY DISSOLVING TABLETS FOR PATIENTS WITH AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS

Another recent and important TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure – GlobeNewswire” on March 23, 2018.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company has market cap of $1.19 million. The firm was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 6 analysts covering Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Biohaven Pharmaceutical had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 23 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The Company’s advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities.

