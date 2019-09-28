EPS for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Expected At $8.24; Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted By $47.25 Million Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) stake by 141.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 274,689 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 468,589 shares with $80.78 million value, up from 193,900 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.62% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 1.27M shares traded or 146.09% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $8.24 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 11.35% from last quarter’s $7.4 EPS. BIIB’s profit would be $1.52 billion giving it 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS is correct. After having $9.15 EPS previously, Biogen Inc.’s analysts see -9.95% EPS growth. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.46 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25000 target in Friday, June 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,810 shares. Mufg Americas owns 4,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 232,312 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Philadelphia has invested 1.61% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hsbc Hldg Public reported 267,364 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 2,398 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1.11 million shares. 144,574 were reported by Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Zacks Invest reported 45,393 shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 18,579 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 82,638 shares stake. Fjarde Ap reported 55,721 shares. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 504,301 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 29,812 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial Corp.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. On Tuesday, April 30 DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 118,342 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $21000 lowest target. $212.50’s average target is 82.54% above currents $116.41 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 7.

