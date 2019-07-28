EPS for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Expected At $-0.31; Martin Currie LTD Cut Fiserv (FISV) Position

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 63.16% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 10.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 794,572 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 4,861 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 51,765 shares with $4.57M value, down from 56,626 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $40.15B valuation. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $356.31 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26. H.C. Wainwright maintained BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 2 with “Equal-Weight”. JMP Securities maintained BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) rating on Tuesday, April 2. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $18 target.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27,310 activity. The insider ASELAGE STEVE bought $10,710.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P holds 0% or 47,453 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 8,818 shares. 54,434 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 383,614 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 346 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 105,825 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 46,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emory University has 265,013 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 48,200 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 779,365 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 366,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 667 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 168,289 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Tuesday, January 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 2,533 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pcj Inv Counsel reported 55,000 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Foundation Advisors reported 11,712 shares. Covington Inv Advisors has 93,654 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 33,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 25,006 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 362,306 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.23% or 502,878 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Ltd reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Punch & Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 663,223 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kansas-based Kornitzer Inc Ks has invested 0.44% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mairs & Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.04 million shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.