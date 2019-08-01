EPS for Bio-Techne (TECH) Expected At $1.17; MKS Instruments (MKSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $1.17 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.36% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. TECH’s profit would be $44.31M giving it 44.90 P/E if the $1.17 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, Bio-Techne Corporation’s analysts see 9.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $210.15. About 105,515 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

The stock decreased 4.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.13. About 1.18 million shares traded or 134.09% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. It has a 67.05 P/E ratio. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

