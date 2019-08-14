EPS for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Expected At $-0.19; Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 375.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Bilibili Inc.’s analysts see 111.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 4.20 million shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has risen 30.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BILI News: 24/05/2018 – Bilibili Tops Thursday’s Gains Among Chinese ADRs; 14/05/2018 Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 23/05/2018 – BILIBILI INC- AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS REACHED 77.5 MLN IN QUARTER, A 35% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 82% OF MAUS; 23/05/2018 – Bilibili 1Q Rev $138.4M

Among 2 analysts covering Martinrea International (TSE:MRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Martinrea International has $17.5 highest and $14 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 49.43% above currents $10.54 stock price. Martinrea International had 2 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. On Monday, February 18 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. See Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Downgrade

18/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $17.5 Maintain

More notable recent Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Martinrea International Inc.’s (TSE:MRE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Martinrea International Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive sector in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $872.15 million. It offers suspension and chassis metal components, such as suspension and cross-members, suspension lines and arms, hot-stamped structural products, and hitch and bumper assemblies; and body and structure metal components, including body structure-cross-members and rail assemblies, structural BIW components, hot-stamped structural products, and underbody stampings and assemblies. It has a 5.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides aluminum components for engine, transmission, suspension, and body-in-white applications comprising engine blocks, cylinder heads, oil pans, cylinder head covers, etc.; transmission housings for trucks and passenger cars, intermediate housings and plates, axle transmission housings, etc.; sub-frames, trailing arms and side members, cross-members, swivel bearings, wheel carriers, etc.; space frame components, structural parts, longitudinal beams, etc.; and heat sinks, extrusion profiles, and rolled sheets and plates.

The stock increased 2.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 155,617 shares traded. Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Uber (UBER) Shares Decline on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Press and analyst meeting Stockholm Stock Exchange:BILI A – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shopify (SHOP) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.4% Higher – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bilibili (BILI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bilibili Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.