EPS for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Expected At $0.40; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $15.60 million giving it 12.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 833,754 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave

Among 4 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics has $22 highest and $9 lowest target. $16's average target is 240.43% above currents $4.7 stock price. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with "Buy". The firm has "Buy" rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with "Buy" on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has "Buy" rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with "Buy".

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $797.71 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $558.66 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

