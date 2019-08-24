EPS for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Expected At $0.40; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $16.05M giving it 12.90 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.23 million shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 61.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 9,307 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 24,550 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 15,243 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $1.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 574,744 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 61,781 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 483 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.03% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 106,188 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Kestrel Investment invested in 122,300 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,587 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 12,550 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Com holds 14,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 829,137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 69,686 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P invested in 48,430 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $828.40 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 5.91 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 97.82% above currents $20.64 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $44 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) stake by 9,176 shares to 3,842 valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) stake by 32,251 shares and now owns 36,286 shares. Quanex Building Products Cor (NYSE:NX) was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Wolf Christine Ann bought $99,987.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,456 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 709,425 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 224,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 124,650 shares. 13,639 are held by Delphi Mgmt Ma. United Automobile Association has 18,746 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 43,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 4,355 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,155 shares. Carroll Financial has 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 10,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foundry Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 95,051 shares. Edgepoint Group holds 0.63% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 1.08M shares.

