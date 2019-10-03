EPS for Berry Petroleum (BRY) Expected At $0.41; Atyr Pharma (LIFE) Shorts Raised By 13.19%

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) had an increase of 13.19% in short interest. LIFE’s SI was 528,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.19% from 467,100 shares previously. With 47,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s short sellers to cover LIFE’s short positions. The SI to Atyr Pharma Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 1,393 shares traded. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has declined 69.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.24% the S&P500. Some Historical LIFE News: 07/03/2018 aTyr Pharma to Host Conference Call and Webcast of Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 19, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ aTyr Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LIFE); 14/05/2018 – aTyr Pharma 1Q Loss $10.7M; 17/05/2018 – ATyr Pharma Presents Poster on Preclinical Data From ATYR1923 Program at Amer Thoracic Society 2018 Intl Conference; 14/05/2018 – ATyr Pharma to Streamline and Focus Development Efforts on Further Clinical Advancement of ATYR1923; 02/05/2018 – aTyr Pharma Provides Mechanistic Update on Resokine Pathway at American Academy of Immunology Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ATyr Pharma Corporate Restructuring Includes Immediate 30% Workforce Reduction, Other Cost-Saving Measures; 19/03/2018 – aTyr Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 17/05/2018 – aTyr Pharma Presents Poster on Preclinical Data from ATYR1923 Program at American Thoracic Society 2018 International; 19/03/2018 – aTyr Pharma 4Q Loss $11.5M

Analysts expect Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) to report $0.41 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. BRY’s profit would be $33.20 million giving it 5.67 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Berry Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see 64.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 150,192 shares traded. Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has declined 28.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.99% the S&P500.

Berry Petroleum Corporation, through its subsidiary, Berry Petroleum Company, LLC, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas reserves in the western United States. The company has market cap of $753.05 million. It holds interests in various petroleum assets that cover 119,290 net acres located in California, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $11.71 million. The firm develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy , early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines.